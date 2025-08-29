Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $76.65 Million Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,014 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 2.09% of Palomar worth $76,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Palomar by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Palomar by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 33,697 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Palomar by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42,133 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $124.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.04. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $175.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $496.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.86 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 22.71%.Palomar’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Palomar from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total value of $60,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,557.12. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Taketa purchased 500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.14 per share, with a total value of $60,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 44,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,537.64. This trade represents a 1.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,297. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

