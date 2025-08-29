Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $40.06 Million Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,970 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $40,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 44.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,416,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,918 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,988,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,422,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,469,000 after acquiring an additional 518,255 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at $39,846,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 716,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,675,000 after purchasing an additional 366,622 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

PCVX stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

