Driehaus Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

Driehaus Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,549,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029,211 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of KE worth $51,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of KE by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in KE in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in KE by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 169,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KE by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in KE by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $26.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of -0.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of KE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.10 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on KE from $25.80 to $24.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.54.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

