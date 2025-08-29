Driehaus Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,764,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123,988 shares during the quarter. Flowserve accounts for 0.8% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Flowserve worth $86,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 3.2% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $532,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,571.12. This trade represents a 21.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. Flowserve Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

FLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

