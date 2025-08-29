Driehaus Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,461,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,475 shares during the period. BellRing Brands comprises about 1.0% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of BellRing Brands worth $108,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 418.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,248,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,455,000 after buying an additional 1,814,811 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,004,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 77.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,761,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,137,000 after acquiring an additional 768,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,709,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,805,000 after purchasing an additional 724,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,321,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,866,000 after purchasing an additional 564,342 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.91. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $80.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 123.43% and a net margin of 10.26%.The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRBR. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In other news, insider Craig L. Rosenthal bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.29 per share, for a total transaction of $96,954.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,282.75. This trade represents a 8.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Conway purchased 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49,999.99 per share, with a total value of $65,799,986.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,049,919.99. This trade represents a 19.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,616 shares of company stock valued at $65,995,248 and have sold 12,800 shares valued at $735,568. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

