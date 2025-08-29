DraftKings Inc. $DKNG Shares Acquired by Kodai Capital Management LP

Kodai Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 639.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,841 shares during the quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of DraftKings worth $27,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,190,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,760,995.70. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $210,043.81. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,461 shares in the company, valued at $63,129.81. This trade represents a 76.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 763,885 shares of company stock valued at $32,227,682 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of -74.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $54.00 price objective on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

