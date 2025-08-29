Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Announces Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $980.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Donaldson updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.920-4.080 EPS.

Donaldson Stock Down 2.4%

Donaldson stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $83.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DCI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,221,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,132,000 after buying an additional 36,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after acquiring an additional 62,864 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 137.7% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 246,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 142,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 428.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 181,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.