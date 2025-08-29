Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.83, but opened at $5.55. Dominos Pizza UK shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Dominos Pizza UK Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01.

Dominos Pizza UK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.0765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 434.0%.

Dominos Pizza UK Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino’s Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino’s Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino’s Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

