Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.800-6.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.4 billion-$42.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.4 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.44.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $111.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.31.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 45.04%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

