Desjardins Has Negative Outlook for TSE:NA Q4 Earnings

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, August 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.62. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $10.84 per share.

NA has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$143.17.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE:NA opened at C$143.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$143.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$130.15. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$106.67 and a 52 week high of C$151.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 39.03%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

