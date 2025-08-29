DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY Stake Lifted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8,003.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 25.85%.The business had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.50%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

