Delta Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,608 shares of company stock worth $47,204,035 over the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.0%

GOOGL opened at $211.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $212.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.51 and a 200 day moving average of $173.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

