Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.62

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Deere & Company has a payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $22.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of DE opened at $491.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $505.87 and its 200 day moving average is $491.08. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $376.95 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.29 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.