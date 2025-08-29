Deere & Company $DE Position Reduced by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,207,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240,767 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 3.6% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 1.18% of Deere & Company worth $1,505,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $491.77 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $376.95 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $505.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Melius raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Melius Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.