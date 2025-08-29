Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.15, but opened at $20.44. Danske Bank shares last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 1,510 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Danske Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Danske Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Danske Bank
Danske Bank Stock Up 0.1%
Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.01 billion. Danske Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 41.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danske Bank will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
About Danske Bank
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Danske Bank
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Defense Dividends: 3 Strong Performers That Are Raising Payouts
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Can Incyte Deliver on 447% EPS Forecasts and Pipeline Hype?
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.