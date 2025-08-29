Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.15, but opened at $20.44. Danske Bank shares last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 1,510 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Danske Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Danske Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Danske Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Danske Bank

Danske Bank Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.01 billion. Danske Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 41.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danske Bank will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Danske Bank

(Get Free Report)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.