D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,710.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 107,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 101,643 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $1,132,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 19.8% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE DHI opened at $168.98 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.11.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,046.10. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.