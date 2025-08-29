CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Sells $72,201.25 in Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Huberman sold 16,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $72,201.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,414,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,294,685.20. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Huberman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

On Wednesday, August 27th, Jonathan Huberman sold 96 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $427.20.

On Monday, August 25th, Jonathan Huberman sold 2,815 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $12,526.75.

CuriosityStream Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $4.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $254.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 1.74. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.75 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. CuriosityStream has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -355.56%.

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURI. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CURI has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CuriosityStream from $4.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Singular Research raised CuriosityStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CuriosityStream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CURI

About CuriosityStream

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.