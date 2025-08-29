CT Private Equity Trust (LON:CTPE) Issues Earnings Results

CT Private Equity Trust (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CT Private Equity Trust had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 1.10%.

CT Private Equity Trust Price Performance

CTPE opened at GBX 479 on Friday. CT Private Equity Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 396 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 531.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £343.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 480.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 474.39.

About CT Private Equity Trust

We invest in high-quality smaller and mid-sized private companies selected by experienced Private Equity managers, mainly across the UK and Europe, that typically demonstrate strong growth, profitability, and sound management. Our diversified strategy means that we are invested in over 500 companies with 50 carefully selected PE managers, reducing risk and helping us find the best small and mid-size growth companies.

