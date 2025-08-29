CT Private Equity Trust (LON:CTPE) Issues Earnings Results

CT Private Equity Trust (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CT Private Equity Trust had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 1.10%.
CT Private Equity Trust Price Performance
CTPE opened at GBX 479 on Friday. CT Private Equity Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 396 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 531.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £343.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 480.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 474.39.
About CT Private Equity Trust
