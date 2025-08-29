CSL (ASX:CSL) Insider Purchases A$38,121.07 in Stock

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn Hewson acquired 176 shares of CSL stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$216.60 per share, with a total value of A$38,121.07.

CSL Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.32.

Get CSL alerts:

CSL Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.485 per share. This represents a yield of 113.0%. This is an increase from CSL’s previous Final dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. CSL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.38%.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

Featured Articles

