Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ Stock Position Lowered by Expect Equity LLC

Expect Equity LLC lowered its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the period. Cousins Properties makes up approximately 4.0% of Expect Equity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Expect Equity LLC owned about 0.07% of Cousins Properties worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 579.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.9%

CUZ stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $237.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.790-2.850 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 345.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

