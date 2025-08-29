Coty (NYSE:COTY) Insider Priya Srinivasan Acquires 30,000 Shares

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) insider Priya Srinivasan purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,509 shares in the company, valued at $144,034.56. The trade was a 399.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coty Stock Up 3.2%

NYSE COTY opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.00. Coty has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $9.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth $52,449,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth $28,473,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth $15,829,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,063,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,300,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,221 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coty from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Coty from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective (down from $6.50) on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

