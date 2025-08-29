Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA Holdings Raised by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 708,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,105,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,777,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,184,000 after buying an additional 571,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,912,000 after buying an additional 577,870 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRA. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.61.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

