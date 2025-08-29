CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $90.33 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.79 and a 200-day moving average of $81.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 361.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,837.35. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,330,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 319,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,790,620.97. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

