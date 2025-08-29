Corsair Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,127 Shares of APi Group Corporation $APG

Corsair Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 503,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. APi Group accounts for 4.6% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $18,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 105.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of APi Group by 339.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 40.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price target on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

NYSE APG opened at $35.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. APi Group Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, CAO James Arseniadis sold 4,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $171,345.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,116 shares in the company, valued at $428,664.08. This represents a 28.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $6,627,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,443,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,615,362.88. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 589,843 shares of company stock worth $20,694,672 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

