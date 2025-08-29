Corsair Capital Management L.P. Purchases 450 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aercap were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aercap during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Aercap by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aercap during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Aercap by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Aercap by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aercap presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Shares of AER opened at $123.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $124.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.24 and a 200 day moving average of $108.02.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 36.93%.Aercap’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Aercap’s payout ratio is 6.72%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

