Corsair Capital Management L.P. Invests $707,000 in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Leaders 4 Associates L.P. bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $96,704,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $73,782,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,822,000. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $22,588,000. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $18,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Nebius Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.74. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of -126.39 and a beta of 3.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nebius Group ( NASDAQ:NBIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Securities set a $47.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Arete initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nebius Group

About Nebius Group

(Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.