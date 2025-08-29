Corsair Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.88 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of IWP opened at $144.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $99.85 and a 52-week high of $144.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.