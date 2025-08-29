Corsair Capital Management L.P. Has $458,000 Stock Position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. $NATH

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nathan’s Famous were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NATH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the 4th quarter worth approximately $904,000. Voss Capital LP acquired a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the 1st quarter worth approximately $964,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

NASDAQ NATH opened at $106.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $434.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.38. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.60 and a 12 month high of $118.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average of $101.11.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 143.21% and a net margin of 15.74%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

