Corsair Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $94,530.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,517.22. This trade represents a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jared Isaacman bought 104,705 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,754,385.05. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 939,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,569,571.15. The trade was a 12.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,822 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $91.53 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.09 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.09.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

