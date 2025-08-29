Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 6,301 Shares of Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Home BancShares worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home BancShares by 2.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,404,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,594,000 after purchasing an additional 196,563 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,390,000 after buying an additional 75,463 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home BancShares in the first quarter worth $41,431,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,123,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,769,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 990,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,830,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home BancShares

In other news, CEO John Stephen Tipton sold 24,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $664,855.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 53,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,036.16. This represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $3,302,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,540,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,334,095.52. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Home BancShares Price Performance

HOMB stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Home BancShares had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $271.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Home BancShares’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Home BancShares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

