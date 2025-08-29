Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 30,443 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,443 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $140,224,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $96,971,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 682.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,145,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232,561 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,847,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 63.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,839,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,894 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBD. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

In other news, Director Anton J. Levy acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 949,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,000. This trade represents a 8.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

