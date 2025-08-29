Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,313 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 888,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,945,000 after acquiring an additional 112,349 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 650,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 640,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,067,000 after purchasing an additional 79,930 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in FirstCash by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 585,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,637,000 after buying an additional 50,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,340,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director James H. Graves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $807,360.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,237.76. This trade represents a 27.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick L. Wessel sold 69,024 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $9,559,133.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 932,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,205,353.42. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,900 shares of company stock worth $15,193,007. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCFS. Jefferies Financial Group raised FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $160.00 price target on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.33.

FirstCash Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $147.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.68. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.24 and a 1 year high of $148.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.21.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $830.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.42 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.61%.The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

