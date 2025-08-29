Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ESAB Corporation $ESAB

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 204.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ESAB by 706.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in ESAB in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ESAB by 1,128.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ESAB. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of ESAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price objective on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ESAB from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.38.

ESAB stock opened at $116.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.55. ESAB Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.15 and a 52-week high of $135.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.95.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. ESAB had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $715.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,067 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $459,774.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $192,225.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,881.61. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,007 shares of company stock valued at $841,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

