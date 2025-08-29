Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $8.70 Million Position in Alcoa $AA

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Alcoa worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alcoa by 33.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,803,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,222 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,978,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,729,000 after buying an additional 1,506,009 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,549,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after buying an additional 813,214 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,339,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 481.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 907,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,667,000 after acquiring an additional 751,053 shares during the period.

AA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Alcoa from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.23.

AA stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

