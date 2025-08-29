Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $8.45 Million Stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 167.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 86.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $2,434,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,580,389. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Down 0.6%

HIG opened at $132.23 on Friday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.93 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.98.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

