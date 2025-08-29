Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $7.63 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,979,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,037,000 after buying an additional 403,248 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,433,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,115,000 after acquiring an additional 993,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,005,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,201 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,785,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,854,000 after purchasing an additional 484,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 40.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,494,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $812,173.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,742.55. This represents a 49.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $201,006.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 92,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,837,694.99. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,409 shares of company stock worth $2,223,599. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $97.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

