Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $326.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a one year low of $283.29 and a one year high of $344.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,316.50. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.