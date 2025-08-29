Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ Shares Purchased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,445,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,097 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $17,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CORZ. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 403.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 1,722.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $96,134.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,049,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,395,646.71. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 117,759 shares of company stock worth $1,391,434 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

CORZ opened at $14.35 on Friday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 6.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Core Scientific from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citizens Jmp cut Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

