Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.25 and last traded at $35.21, with a volume of 147806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPS. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper-Standard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Cooper-Standard Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $635.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 2.92.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $705.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.00 million. Cooper-Standard has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper-Standard

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPS. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 336.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

Featured Articles

