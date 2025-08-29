Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.080-4.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1 billion-$4.1 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 1.100-1.140 EPS.
Cooper Companies Trading Down 12.9%
NASDAQ COO opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average of $77.68.
Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 10.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on Cooper Companies
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cooper Companies
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Can Incyte Deliver on 447% EPS Forecasts and Pipeline Hype?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Chevron Stock Outlook: Dividend Growth Meets Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.