Conversant Capital LLC Invests $9.68 Million in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $9,676,000. Ares Management accounts for about 1.6% of Conversant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 394.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,652,000 after acquiring an additional 611,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,189,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,813,445,000 after acquiring an additional 382,273 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,727,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $659,896,000 after acquiring an additional 302,303 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Ares Management by 18.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,128,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,437,000 after acquiring an additional 174,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 967,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,317,000 after acquiring an additional 159,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 136,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $24,946,933.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 311,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,965,174.72. This represents a 30.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 196,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $35,078,061.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,424,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,693,149.02. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,530,522 shares of company stock valued at $275,565,856. Insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $180.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ares Management Corporation has a 12 month low of $110.63 and a 12 month high of $200.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 258.96%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

