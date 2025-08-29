Conversant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Site Centers Corp. $SITC

Conversant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 506.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,940,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620,579 shares during the period. Site Centers makes up about 4.1% of Conversant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Conversant Capital LLC’s holdings in Site Centers were worth $24,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SITC. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Site Centers by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Site Centers by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Site Centers by 1,223.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Site Centers by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in Site Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Site Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Site Centers in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

Site Centers Price Performance

SITC stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Site Centers Corp. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $640.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21.

Site Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Site Centers had a net margin of 189.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $30.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Site Centers Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Site Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Site Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.69%.

About Site Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

