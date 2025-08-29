Contrasting Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) & Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) and Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Arrayit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -674.05% -256.59% -121.32% Arrayit N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of Arrayit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arrayit 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sintx Technologies and Arrayit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sintx Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 560.38%. Given Sintx Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Arrayit.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Arrayit”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $950,000.00 12.31 -$11.02 million ($50.56) -0.08 Arrayit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arrayit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sintx Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrayit has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats Arrayit on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sintx Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Arrayit

(Get Free Report)

Arrayit Corporation, a life sciences technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation, biological function, and diagnostics worldwide. The company is involved in the development and support of microarray tools and components; custom printing and analysis of microarrays for research; and the identification and development of diagnostic microarrays and tools for early detection of treatable disease states. It offers microarray printing technology, which allows the manufacture of DNA, protein, antibody, lipid, carbohydrate, and other types of microarrays for research and diagnostic applications, including gene expression, genotyping, protein profiling, and others. The company also provides automated microarray manufacturing instruments, including NanoPrint, SpotBot Titan, SpotBot Extreme, SpotBo Protein, and Personal microarrayers, as well as SpotLight CCD fluorescence scanners, SpotWare colorimetric scanners, InnoScan laser scanners, TrayMix hybridization stations, ArrayMix hybridization stations, centrifuges, air jets, vacuum products, and laboratory tools and bioinformatics computers. In addition, it manufactures consumables, such as glass substrates and slides, reagents, solutions, kits, and clean room supplies; and provides variation identification platform technology that allows diagnostic tests to be performed by depositing approximately 100,000 patient samples onto a single microarray. Further, the company is involved in the import, export, manufacture, and distribution of wholesale industrial chemicals. Arrayit Corporation offers its tools and services to genomic research centers, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, government agencies, and biotechnology companies. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.