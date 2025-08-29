Contrasting Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) and Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) and Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Revolve Group has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanesbrands has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Revolve Group and Hanesbrands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 1 5 10 0 2.56 Hanesbrands 0 3 1 0 2.25

Profitability

Revolve Group presently has a consensus target price of $27.40, indicating a potential upside of 20.60%. Hanesbrands has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.77%. Given Revolve Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Hanesbrands.

This table compares Revolve Group and Hanesbrands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 3.83% 10.17% 6.53% Hanesbrands 2.49% 226.31% 5.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.6% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Hanesbrands shares are held by institutional investors. 43.8% of Revolve Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Hanesbrands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Revolve Group and Hanesbrands”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $1.13 billion 1.43 $49.56 million $0.62 36.64 Hanesbrands $3.51 billion 0.64 -$320.43 million $0.24 26.35

Revolve Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hanesbrands. Hanesbrands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolve Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Hanesbrands on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products from emerging, established, and owned brands, as well as luxury brands through its websites and mobile apps. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel comprising bras and shapewear; home goods; activewear apparel comprising T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals; and licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels. The company licenses its Champion name for footwear and sports accessories. It offers its products under the Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, JMS/Just My Size, Bali, Polo Ralph Lauren, Playtex, Alternative, Gear for Sports, Comfortwash, Hanes Beefy-T, Bonds, Sheridan, Bras N Things, Wonderbra, Berlei, Zorba, Sol y Oro, Maidenform, Rinbros, Bellinda, and RITMO brand names through retailers, wholesalers, and third-party embellishers. Hanesbrands Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

