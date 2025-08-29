Contrasting Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) & Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Qualys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Palo Alto Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Qualys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Palo Alto Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Qualys and Palo Alto Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys 2 12 2 1 2.12 Palo Alto Networks 2 11 28 0 2.63

Profitability

Qualys currently has a consensus target price of $141.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.19%. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus target price of $211.52, indicating a potential upside of 10.73%. Given Palo Alto Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palo Alto Networks is more favorable than Qualys.

This table compares Qualys and Palo Alto Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys 29.04% 37.19% 18.54% Palo Alto Networks 12.30% 17.66% 5.56%

Volatility & Risk

Qualys has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palo Alto Networks has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qualys and Palo Alto Networks”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys $607.57 million 8.04 $173.68 million $5.01 27.01 Palo Alto Networks $9.22 billion 13.81 $1.13 billion $1.60 119.39

Palo Alto Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Qualys. Qualys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palo Alto Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Palo Alto Networks beats Qualys on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security. The company's integrated suite of IT, security, and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys' Enterprise TruRisk Platform enables customers to identify and manage IT assets; collect and analyze IT security data; discover and prioritize vulnerabilities; quantify cyber risk exposure; recommend and implement remediation actions; and verify the implementation of such actions. It also provides asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications that enable clients to detect vulnerabilities, and measure and remediate cyber risk. The company offers its solutions to enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities through its sales teams, as well as through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, resellers, cloud providers, and consulting firms. Qualys, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention. In addition, the company offers cloud security, secure access, security operations, and threat intelligence and security consulting; professional services, including architecture design and planning, implementation, configuration, and firewall migration; education services, such as certifications, as well as online and in-classroom training; and support services. It sells its products and services through its channel partners, as well as directly to medium to large enterprises, service providers, and government entities operating in various industries, including education, energy, financial services, government entities, healthcare, Internet and media, manufacturing, public sector, and telecommunications. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

