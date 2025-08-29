Contrasting Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and XPeng”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dongfeng Motor Group $14.77 billion 0.67 $8.07 million N/A N/A XPeng $60.29 billion 0.34 -$805.43 million ($0.63) -34.76

Volatility & Risk

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XPeng.

Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XPeng has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of XPeng shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of XPeng shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A XPeng -7.14% -13.76% -5.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dongfeng Motor Group and XPeng, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dongfeng Motor Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 XPeng 1 6 8 1 2.56

XPeng has a consensus target price of $23.85, indicating a potential upside of 8.93%. Given XPeng’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than Dongfeng Motor Group.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of commercial and passenger vehicles, engines, and other auto parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. The company's commercial vehicles include light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks, as well as pickup trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprise sedans, MPVs, and SUVs; electric and new energy vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products, as well as automotive parts and components, and automobile equipment. It also provides investment and advisory, car maintenance and repair, insurance agency, automotive technology development and system integration, and logistics, as well as financing and loan services. In addition, it is involved in trading of used car. The company is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services. In addition, it offers advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system; and vehicle systems comprising powertrains, and the electrical and electronic architecture. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

