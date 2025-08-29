Consulta Ltd Makes New $149.33 Million Investment in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Consulta Ltd bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,325,000. Airbnb makes up about 10.1% of Consulta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,462,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,286,000 after acquiring an additional 604,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,402,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,979,000 after acquiring an additional 106,135 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,255,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,251 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Airbnb by 512.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,080,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,552,000 after acquiring an additional 268,335 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $74,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 202,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,242,669.76. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $29,584,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880.40. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,445,355 shares of company stock worth $192,533,558. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $130.46 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.23 and a 200 day moving average of $130.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

