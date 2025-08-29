Conflux Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $178.53 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Conflux has a market cap of $919.28 million and approximately $178.53 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,130,514,747 coins and its circulating supply is 5,130,505,268 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,130,424,458.97. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19064559 USD and is up 9.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $162,455,523.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

