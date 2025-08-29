Comparing Globant (NYSE:GLOB) & Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) and Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Globant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Globant has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donnelley Financial Solutions has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 4.44% 10.76% 7.03% Donnelley Financial Solutions 10.87% 20.03% 10.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Globant and Donnelley Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Globant and Donnelley Financial Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $2.42 billion 1.23 $165.73 million $2.46 27.43 Donnelley Financial Solutions $781.90 million 2.00 $92.40 million $2.83 20.07

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Donnelley Financial Solutions. Donnelley Financial Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Globant and Donnelley Financial Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 0 7 8 0 2.53 Donnelley Financial Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00

Globant currently has a consensus price target of $139.47, indicating a potential upside of 106.66%. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus price target of $71.33, indicating a potential upside of 25.58%. Given Globant’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Globant is more favorable than Donnelley Financial Solutions.

Summary

Donnelley Financial Solutions beats Globant on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globant

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions. Further, the company provides e-commerce, conversational interfaces, design, digital marketing, and digital product delivery services. Additionally, it operates Augoor, an AI-powered platform; MagnifAI, an AI-powered solution for software quality assurance; StarMeUp, a science-based AI platform; WaaSabi, a finance platform; Walmeric, a lead-to-revenue management platform; GeneXus, a suit of AI development tools; Navigate for process optimization powerhouse; BeHealthy, a white-label platform; and FluentLab, an AI conversational and engagement solution. The company offers its services to various industries, including media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail and manufacturing, health care, and others. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM). The CM-SS segment provides Venue and ActiveDisclosure solutions to public and private companies to manage public and private transactional and compliance processes; collaborate; and tag, validate, and file SEC documents. The CM-CCM segment offers tech-enabled services and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies for deal solutions and SEC compliance requirements. The IC-SS segment provides clients with the Arc Suite platform that contains a comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions, including ArcDigital, ArcReporting, ArcPro, and ArcRegulatory, as well as services that enable storage and management of compliance and regulatory information in a self-service and central repository for accessing, assembling, editing, translating, rendering, and submitting documents to regulators and investors. The IC-CCM segment offers tech-enabled solutions for creating, filing and distributing regulatory communications, and solutions for investor communications, as well as XBRL and iXBRL-formatted filings pursuant for Investment Company Act through the SEC’s EDGAR system. This segment also provides turnkey proxy services, including discovery, planning and implementation, print and mail management, solicitation, tabulation services, stockholder meeting review, and expert support. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

