Comparing Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) & Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) and Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paycom Software and Backblaze”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software $1.88 billion 6.94 $502.00 million $7.39 30.56 Backblaze $127.63 million 3.72 -$48.53 million ($0.89) -9.44

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Backblaze. Backblaze is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

87.8% of Paycom Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Backblaze shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Paycom Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Backblaze shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Paycom Software and Backblaze’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software 21.22% 25.40% 9.28% Backblaze -31.72% -54.88% -23.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Paycom Software and Backblaze, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software 0 11 1 0 2.08 Backblaze 0 0 6 1 3.14

Paycom Software presently has a consensus target price of $234.36, indicating a potential upside of 3.79%. Backblaze has a consensus target price of $10.07, indicating a potential upside of 19.90%. Given Backblaze’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Backblaze is more favorable than Paycom Software.

Risk and Volatility

Paycom Software has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Backblaze has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paycom Software beats Backblaze on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution provides a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, geofencing/geotracking, and Microfence, a proprietary Bluetooth. Its HCM solution also offers payroll applications comprising better employee transaction interface, payroll and tax management, payroll card, Everyday, Paycom pay, Client Action Center, expense management, mileage tracker/fixed and variable rates, garnishment administration, and GL concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, position management, and Paycom learning, as well as my analytics. In addition, its HCM solution provides manager on-the-go that gives supervisors and managers the ability to perform a variety of tasks, such as approving time-off requests and expense reimbursements; direct data exchange; ask here, a tool for direct line of communication to ask work-related questions; document and checklist; government and compliance; benefits administration/benefits to carrier; benefit enrollment service; COBRA administration; personnel action and performance discussion forms; surveys; 401(k) reporting; report center; and affordable care act applications, as well as Clue, which securely collects, tracks, and manages the vaccination and testing data of the workforce. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Backblaze

(Get Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as public, hybrid, and multi-cloud data storage; application development and DevOps; content delivery and edge computing; security and ransomware protection; media management; backup, archive, and tape replacement; repository for analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning; and Internet of Things. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases, including computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.